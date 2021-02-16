He could be rested during PSL 6, Akhtar on Pakistan bowling superstar

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has revealed that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi could be rested during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi is only 20, but is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

With Pakistan having toured New Zealand before coming home to face South Africa, Akhtar admitted that a close eye will have to be kept on Afridi’s workload.

“We have Shaheen’s workload management in mind, considering that he regularly plays for Pakistan, which is why we have backups in place so that he can be rested whenever needed,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

