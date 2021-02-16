Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said pace bowler Hasan Ali and spinner Mohammad Nawaz have been absolutely “outstanding” as of late.

Both players made their comebacks in the recent series against South Africa.

Hasan featured in the recent two-Test series against South Africa and finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of Hasan’s 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

As for the T20 series, he only played in the third match and took figures of 2-29 off his four overs before smashing an unbeaten 20 off seven balls.

Nawaz, meanwhile, only played the T20 series and claimed three wickets in three matches at an average of 20.33. He also scored 21 runs at an average of 21.

“When it came to our batting the plan was to build partnerships and take the match as deep as we could. Nawaz and Hasan Ali were outstanding at the end for us,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“We are giving chances to players who are performing in domestic cricket. Today we played a different combination and the players responded. Hasan Ali was outstanding with the bat and ball on his comeback. The boys are giving 100% and we are just telling them to believe in themselves and show confidence. We have told the boys to play fearless cricket and they will perform.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He played outstandingly, Pakistan captain Babar Azam on 31-year-old batsman

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16657 ( 14.5 % ) Babar Azam 79333 ( 69.06 % ) Steve Smith 3923 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4649 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5814 ( 5.06 % ) Rashid Khan 694 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 225 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2080 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 439 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 317 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 746 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16657 ( 14.5 % ) Babar Azam 79333 ( 69.06 % ) Steve Smith 3923 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4649 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5814 ( 5.06 % ) Rashid Khan 694 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 225 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2080 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 439 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 317 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 746 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related