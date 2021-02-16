Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar said left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi “has been blessed with extraordinary skills and puts in great effort on the field”.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats of the game, even though he is only 20 years old.

So far, he has taken 48 wickets in 15 Tests at an average of 32.33, 45 wickets in 22 ODIs at an average of 21.64 and 24 wickets in 21 T20 Internationals at an average of 25.25.

Akhtar’s comments about Afridi come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the left-arm quick is expected to have a huge impact.

In fact, in last year’s PSL, Afridi finished as the highest wicket-taker with 17 victims in 12 matches for the Qalandars at an average of 19.52 and an economy rate of 7.11.

“Shaheen has been blessed with extraordinary skills and puts in great effort on the field, whether it is the national side of franchise cricket,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

