Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar believes big-hitting all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez “is our main player”.

Hafeez has been in sensational form lately and Akhtar is confident that his experience will be “a great asset for us on the field and off the field”.

Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

The 40-year-old was also the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals in 2020 with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

“Hafeez is our main player and his experience is a great asset for us on the field and off the field. He shares his experience with youngsters which helps a great deal,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Blessed with extraordinary skills, Sohail Akhtar on Pakistan player who can take wickets in all conditions

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 627 ( 3.43 % ) Karachi Kings 1897 ( 10.38 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2341 ( 12.81 % ) Multan Sultans 626 ( 3.42 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 888 ( 4.86 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11900 ( 65.1 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 627 ( 3.43 % ) Karachi Kings 1897 ( 10.38 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2341 ( 12.81 % ) Multan Sultans 626 ( 3.42 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 888 ( 4.86 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11900 ( 65.1 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related