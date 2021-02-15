Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan has a plan to bring left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Haris Rauf to Islamabad United.

Shadab is the captain of Islamabad and is determined to lure the trio, who all play for the Lahore Qalandars, to his team.

The 22-year-old noted that Afridi, Zaman and Rauf are new additions to the ‘Roti Gang’, which is a group of players that usually eat out together.

With pace bowler Hasan Ali also part of the group and having joined Islamabad for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shadab is hoping to tempt Afridi, Zaman and Rauf to join the franchise in the future.

“We now have Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Fakhar Zaman in our group – they all are in Lahore Qalandars and I would want them to be with us as well,” he told Geo Super.

“Qalandars was a tough side in [the] previous season as well and this year they look a dangerous side [too].”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 612 ( 3.41 % ) Karachi Kings 1881 ( 10.47 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2306 ( 12.83 % ) Multan Sultans 618 ( 3.44 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 872 ( 4.85 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11679 ( 65 % ) Back

