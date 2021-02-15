Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan said pace bowler Hasan Ali can be beneficial even if he doesn’t perform.

Shadab’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will be captaining Islamabad United and playing alongside Hasan, who joined the franchise from the Peshawar Zalmi.

Hasan has been in great form lately and Shadab noted that the 26-year-old has a never-give-up attitude that “gives a positive energy to team’s environment”.

“He’s someone who can be beneficial for the team even if he doesn’t perform. His attitude of never giving up gives a positive energy to team’s environment,” he told Geo Super.

Hasan made his international comeback in the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of Hasan’s 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

