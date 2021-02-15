Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes he can convert Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Amad Butt and Asif Ali into good power-hitters in two to three days.
Razzaq, who coaches Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, feels the quartet have a lot of potential and admitted that he would “love to help Pakistani players be good power-hitters”.
Talking about the success behind hitting the ball a long way, the 41-year-old said a player’s bat swing, balance and keeping your eyes on the ball are all important.
“I would love to help Pakistani players be good power-hitters,” he told Geo Super. “You need to cover [a] few areas like bat swing, your balance while playing the shot, and your eyes on the ball. If you send these players to me, it will take me two three days to guide them on this.”
