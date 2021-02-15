Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Iqbal Qasim believes Faheem Ashraf is emerging as a good all-rounder.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, Faheem accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

Most recently, Faheem featured in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas and made 44 runs at an average of 22, while also picking up one wicket at an average of 92.

“Faheem is emerging as a good all-rounder,” Qasim was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

