Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said he has “been hearing that I am a player who is unable to hit sixes”.

Rizwan proved all his doubters wrong in the recently-concluded three-match T20 series against South Africa, where he smashed 10 sixes – the most by any player in the series.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

“I have been hearing that I am a player who is unable to hit sixes but it’s my belief that the Almighty is always helping me,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am planning and putting in the effort, and doing my best to bring improvements in my shots, the rest is the blessings of the Almighty.”

Thanks to Rizwan’s superb batting in all three matches, Pakistan won the T20 series 2-1.

