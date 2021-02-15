Pakistan star Shadab Khan: “I am always a bowling all-rounder, but I need to be consistent with my batting as well – along with my bowling. I am working on both”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Shadab Khan has admitted that he needs to be more consistent when batting, even though he views himself as a bowling all-rounder.
Shadab is a handy batsman lower down the order, but in order to be more useful, the 22-year-old conceded that he has to start scoring runs more often.
In order to do this, he revealed that he has been working hard on his batting.
However, he has not been neglecting his bowling in the process as he knows how important that aspect of his game is.
“I am always a bowling all-rounder, but I need to be consistent with my batting as well – along with my bowling. I am working on both,” he told Geo Super.
