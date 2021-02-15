Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has promised that it will be “raining sixes” in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Gayle was picked by the Quetta Gladiators in the platinum category of the PSL draft.

With the tournament starting on February 20, the Universe Boss said the Gayle storm is inbound.

“Pakistan, the Gayle storm is coming to conquer the PSL fort alright. You don’t want to miss this one. The Universe Boss will be raining sixes in Lahore and Karachi alright, so stay tuned, you don’t want to miss this PSL,” he said in a video message on the PSL’s Twitter account.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

