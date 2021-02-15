He earned his call-up to the Pakistan team, Inzamam on 32-year-old player

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes spinner Zahid Mahmood earned his call-up to the national team.

His comments come after Mahmood enjoyed a successful debut in the third T20 International against South Africa.

The 32-year-old finished with figures of 3-40 off his four overs as he dismissed captain Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius.

“Zahid Mehmood has earned his maiden call-up,” Inzamam said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Mahmood was the third-highest wicket-taker with 52 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.

As for the Pakistan Cup, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 24.89.

