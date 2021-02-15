Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said Asif Ali, Danish Aziz and Khushdil Shah are all big-hitters who can finish a match.

Inzamam noted that it’s good the trio are in the T20 team as “we didn’t have those hitters in the past who can hit in the middle overs”.

Asif only featured in the third T20 International against South Africa, where he scored seven runs, while Aziz didn’t play any of the games and will continue having to wait to make his international debut.

As for Khushdil, he was picked for the first and second T20 Internationals, scoring 12 and 15 runs respectively.

“Our slot was quite weak and we didn’t have those hitters in the past who can hit in the middle overs when we were also ranked No.1,” Inzamam said on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“The selectors have tried to bring back Asif Ali and have inducted Danish Aziz, who can hit boundaries while batting at the fifth and sixth spot, [as they have] the ability to finish the match. Khushdil is also a similar kind of player and [has been] with the team [for the] last four to five series.”

Pakistan beat South Africa 2-1 in the T20 series.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16577 ( 14.54 % ) Babar Azam 78701 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3897 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4617 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5725 ( 5.02 % ) Rashid Khan 693 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 223 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2074 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 435 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 312 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

