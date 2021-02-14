Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan powerhouse Asif Ali has said that he is “definitely a better batsman than before” as he has worked hard on improving his shot selection.

Asif noted that he put in the hard yards during the time he spent at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 29-year-old was in superb form during the Pakistan Cup as he scored 398 runs in seven matches for Northern, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 56.85 and a strike-rate of 141.13.

“I have put in a lot of work on my game in recent times, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown period where I was at home,” he told PakPassion. “I worked on my shot selection as before I could mostly score in front of the wicket or on the off-side.

“The problem I had was that I was limited in my scoring areas but thankfully I have now worked on this and applied it not only in the National T20 and the Pakistan Cup but also during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as well. In fact, during the four-day games, I made sure I played my innings for as long as I could to practice my shot selection.

“I also did not go to the Lanka Premier League as I wanted to concentrate on making sure that my shot selection improved in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. I saw a lot of improvement in my game this season as compared to about four years ago when I last played a full season of four-day cricket, so it seems that my hard work on my batting as well as on my fitness has paid off. The most important thing is that a player needs to feel improvement in his game, and I have felt that this year and I am definitely a better batsman than before.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Love the fact that I’m seen as a finisher, Pakistan batsman who can smash massive sixes says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16523 ( 14.57 % ) Babar Azam 78291 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3874 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4596 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5662 ( 4.99 % ) Rashid Khan 689 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 222 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2055 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 432 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 311 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16523 ( 14.57 % ) Babar Azam 78291 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3874 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4596 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5662 ( 4.99 % ) Rashid Khan 689 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 222 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2055 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 432 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 311 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related