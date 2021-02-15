It’s an honour for me, Pakistan player who set a unique record says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mohammad Rizwan said it was an honour after he became the first Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman to score a century in all three formats.

Rizwan struck his maiden Test and T20 International century in the recently-concluded series against South Africa.

He made 115 not out in the second Test in Rawalpindi and followed that up with an unbeaten 104 in the first T20 International.

“When you aim for something and work towards your goal with sincerity, then the Almighty also helps you,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s obviously an honour for me but what really pleases me is that I am the first wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan who has a century in each format. This is a matter of great honour for me that I have achieved this feat as a Pakistani.

“If I hadn’t read the pitch right and given the way the ball was gripping on that surface, I could have easily given my wicket away and this result may well not have happened.

“We have always been told by our legends that one must always first read the pitch and then play according to the demands of that pitch.

“The only target that was in my mind was to score runs for Pakistan, I hadn’t given any thought to scoring my hundred. If you look towards the end, I was dropped by a fielder when I was on 96 and then on 98 as well. Never did I think that I should take the easy route and score two to get to my hundred from that point.

“The only thing I was thinking about was that the target we were setting for South Africa looked low and there was a need to play sixes and fours at that time. What good would have been a hundred if the target that Nawaz and I had planned for the side could not be achieved?

“But now I am enjoying scoring that hundred, only because we won that game. That is all that was in my head and I wouldn’t have cared if I had been out on 98 whilst I was trying to get those runs for the side.”

