Younis Khan: “If you look at a player like Saeed Anwar, [he] made a pair in his first Test but became a great batsman after that”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said legendary batsman Saeed Anwar made two ducks in his Test debut, but the team and selectors continued investing in him.
Anwar is arguably the best opening batsman Pakistan has ever produced, while he is regarded as one of the greatest openers in world cricket.
Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.
He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.
“If you look at a player like Saeed Anwar, [he] made a pair in his first Test but became a great batsman after that,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
