Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said legendary batsman Saeed Anwar made two ducks in his Test debut, but the team and selectors continued investing in him.

Anwar is arguably the best opening batsman Pakistan has ever produced, while he is regarded as one of the greatest openers in world cricket.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

“If you look at a player like Saeed Anwar, [he] made a pair in his first Test but became a great batsman after that,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: The next Jacques Kallis or Abdul Razzaq, Younis Khan sees Pakistan player reaching awesome heights

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13734 ( 19.29 % ) Waqar Younis 1485 ( 2.09 % ) Javed Miandad 4672 ( 6.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 20576 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 13833 ( 19.43 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1801 ( 2.53 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 541 ( 0.76 % ) Hanif Mohammad 38 ( 0.05 % ) Younis Khan 2763 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 415 ( 0.58 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4324 ( 6.07 % ) Saeed Anwar 5302 ( 7.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 600 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1101 ( 1.55 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13734 ( 19.29 % ) Waqar Younis 1485 ( 2.09 % ) Javed Miandad 4672 ( 6.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 20576 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 13833 ( 19.43 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1801 ( 2.53 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 541 ( 0.76 % ) Hanif Mohammad 38 ( 0.05 % ) Younis Khan 2763 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 415 ( 0.58 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4324 ( 6.07 % ) Saeed Anwar 5302 ( 7.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 600 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1101 ( 1.55 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related