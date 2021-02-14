Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes opening batsman Imran Butt should be picked for two to three series in order to be given an adequate chance to prove himself.

This comes after Imran made his international debut in the recently-concluded two-Test series against South Africa.

The 25-year-old failed to have much of an impact in the two matches as he scored 36 runs at an average of nine.

Nonetheless, Younis doesn’t want to see Imran dropped just because he didn’t perform well in his first series.

“I will say that a player like Imran Butt should at least get two to three series to prove himself to see what he is capable of,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the fast-bowling all-rounder we have been looking for, Younis Khan on 27-year-old Pakistan player with a super bright future

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13734 ( 19.29 % ) Waqar Younis 1485 ( 2.09 % ) Javed Miandad 4672 ( 6.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 20576 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 13833 ( 19.43 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1801 ( 2.53 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 541 ( 0.76 % ) Hanif Mohammad 38 ( 0.05 % ) Younis Khan 2763 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 415 ( 0.58 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4324 ( 6.07 % ) Saeed Anwar 5302 ( 7.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 600 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1101 ( 1.55 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13734 ( 19.29 % ) Waqar Younis 1485 ( 2.09 % ) Javed Miandad 4672 ( 6.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 20576 ( 28.9 % ) Imran Khan 13833 ( 19.43 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1801 ( 2.53 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 541 ( 0.76 % ) Hanif Mohammad 38 ( 0.05 % ) Younis Khan 2763 ( 3.88 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 415 ( 0.58 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4324 ( 6.07 % ) Saeed Anwar 5302 ( 7.45 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 600 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1101 ( 1.55 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related