Younis Khan: “I will say that a player like Imran Butt should at least get two to three series to prove himself to see what he is capable of”
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes opening batsman Imran Butt should be picked for two to three series in order to be given an adequate chance to prove himself.
This comes after Imran made his international debut in the recently-concluded two-Test series against South Africa.
The 25-year-old failed to have much of an impact in the two matches as he scored 36 runs at an average of nine.
Nonetheless, Younis doesn’t want to see Imran dropped just because he didn’t perform well in his first series.
“I will say that a player like Imran Butt should at least get two to three series to prove himself to see what he is capable of,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
