Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said seamer Hasan Ali deserves a lot of credit for the way he fought back from multiple injuries to get back on the road to stardom.

Waqar’s comments come after Hasan made his international comeback in the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of Hasan’s 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

“Hats off to the way Hasan Ali has come back from injury and performed. From my own experience of injury during 1992 World Cup – it really hurts. It’s like the end of the world as you’ve seen such highs and then you see absolutely nothing, it’s very, very hard,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

