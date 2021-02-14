Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “is really improving”.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his red-hot form in the recent two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

He also smashed a career-best 104 not out in the first T20 International against the Proteas and struck a brilliant 51 in the second match.

“Mohammad Rizwan is really improving as we have seen in the past few series but the most interesting thing is that when I joined the side, I was told by my bosses that they would be very happy if the lower order batsmen could put in a fight as well,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“This was important for the side and a very demanding task given to me to help the lower order improve and perform well. So we have now seen in the past few series that the lower order has started to perform well.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: The next Jacques Kallis or Abdul Razzaq, Younis Khan sees Pakistan player reaching awesome heights

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16577 ( 14.54 % ) Babar Azam 78701 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3897 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4617 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5725 ( 5.02 % ) Rashid Khan 693 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 223 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2074 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 435 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 312 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16577 ( 14.54 % ) Babar Azam 78701 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3897 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4617 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5725 ( 5.02 % ) Rashid Khan 693 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 223 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2074 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 435 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 312 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related