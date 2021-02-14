Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said Faheem Ashraf is the fast-bowling all-rounder the national team has been looking for.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, the 27-year-old accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

In the first two T20 Internationals against the Proteas, Faheem made scores of 4 and 30 not out, and has snapped up one wicket.

“We saw some good performances by Faheem Ashraf in a role of [a] player that was missing in our side, which was that of a fast-bowling all-rounder,” Younis was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

