Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said the media should support Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood.
Abid and Imran recently featured in the Test series against South Africa, while Masood was dropped after a disappointing tour of New Zealand.
As for Imam, he last played for Pakistan in November 2020.
Despite the struggles they have gone through, Younis feels that the quartet should be encouraged and supported.
“We motivate our players all the time but for a player like Imran Butt who has come through our system or Abid Ali, it’s important that our media should see how they can support players like these and also ones such as Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq who may not be performing at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He is really improving, Younis Khan says about Pakistan player on a scoring rampage