Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said the media should support Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood.

Abid and Imran recently featured in the Test series against South Africa, while Masood was dropped after a disappointing tour of New Zealand.

As for Imam, he last played for Pakistan in November 2020.

Despite the struggles they have gone through, Younis feels that the quartet should be encouraged and supported.

“We motivate our players all the time but for a player like Imran Butt who has come through our system or Abid Ali, it’s important that our media should see how they can support players like these and also ones such as Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq who may not be performing at the moment,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is really improving, Younis Khan says about Pakistan player on a scoring rampage

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16577 ( 14.54 % ) Babar Azam 78701 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3897 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4617 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5725 ( 5.02 % ) Rashid Khan 693 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 223 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2074 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 435 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 312 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16577 ( 14.54 % ) Babar Azam 78701 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3897 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4617 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5725 ( 5.02 % ) Rashid Khan 693 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 223 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2074 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 435 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 312 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related