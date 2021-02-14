Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali has admitted that he loves the fact that he is seen as a finisher.

Asif is known for his big-hitting abilities and said he feels honoured that his role revolves around finishing the innings in style of leading his team to victory in a run chase.

The 29-year-old also thanked the Pakistan team for having faith in him and added that he doesn’t care what his critics have to say.

“Look there will always be pressure on you when you play cricket at any level. You are playing the wrong game if you find it difficult to handle pressure, regardless of whether you are batsman or a bowler,” he told PakPassion. “To be honest, I was quite pleased and honoured when the responsibility of being a middle-order batsman who could take the innings to a close was placed on me.

“When you are playing as an opener, all that is expected of you is to put up a good opening stand but when you are a middle-order batsman, the expectation is that you will finish the innings or take the team to a win in a run chase.

“So, in my case, instead of putting pressure on myself, I was happy that the Pakistan team was placing their trust in me to deliver. Of course, people will say things about you, but I don’t bother with what others think about me. And if I do read something about myself which is negative, I use that as motivation for myself to improve and perform better when I get the chance to play for my country.”

Asif has been in superb form lately as he scored 398 runs in seven matches for Northern in the Pakistan Cup, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 56.85 and a strike-rate of 141.13.

