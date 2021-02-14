Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan dynamo Asif Ali has revealed that he opted to play in this year’s T10 League in Abu Dhabi in order to get some experience and money.

Asif left midway through the Pakistan Cup to feature in the T10 League, saying he did so in order to play alongside some of the best players in the world.

The 29-year-old had dominated in the Pakistan Cup before departing for the UAE as he scored 398 runs in seven matches for Northern, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 56.85 and a strike-rate of 141.13.

In the T10 League, he didn’t get to bat much as he played in four matches for the Qalandars, but only batted twice and scored 12 runs.

“I played seven matches in the Pakistan Cup this year and scored 398 runs which consisted of one century and three fifties, so I did prove myself in that tournament,” he told PakPassion. “I was offered an opportunity to play in a well-known and good standard tournament which attracts top quality players from around the world.

“I felt that I could learn a lot from playing alongside some top names and also get financial rewards which was a good outcome for me. My domestic side, Northern, and the PCB had no objections to my going over to play in this tournament, so this is something which was allowed and not something I did without permission.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Love the fact that I’m seen as a finisher, Pakistan batsman who can smash massive sixes says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16523 ( 14.57 % ) Babar Azam 78291 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3874 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4597 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5662 ( 4.99 % ) Rashid Khan 689 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 222 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2055 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 432 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 311 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16523 ( 14.57 % ) Babar Azam 78291 ( 69.04 % ) Steve Smith 3874 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4597 ( 4.05 % ) Kane Williamson 5662 ( 4.99 % ) Rashid Khan 689 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 222 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2055 ( 1.81 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 432 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 311 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 740 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related