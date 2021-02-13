Usman Salahuddin: “Many other players have received offers and I guess those who don’t see any prospects of further progress in Pakistan cricket will leave in the hope that their future is brighter overseas”
Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Usman Salahuddin has revealed that many Pakistan players could go play in the United States of America if they feel they have brighter prospects overseas.
With batsman Sami Aslam already having moved to the USA, Salahuddin noted that many other players have received offers to play there.
The 30-year-old also got an offer, but rejected it as he wants to play for his country again.
“Many other players have received offers and I guess those who don’t see any prospects of further progress in Pakistan cricket will leave in the hope that their future is brighter overseas,” he told PakPassion.