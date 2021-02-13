Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Usman Salahuddin has revealed that many Pakistan players could go play in the United States of America if they feel they have brighter prospects overseas.

With batsman Sami Aslam already having moved to the USA, Salahuddin noted that many other players have received offers to play there.

The 30-year-old also got an offer, but rejected it as he wants to play for his country again.

“Many other players have received offers and I guess those who don’t see any prospects of further progress in Pakistan cricket will leave in the hope that their future is brighter overseas,” he told PakPassion.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16475 ( 14.61 % ) Babar Azam 77844 ( 69.02 % ) Steve Smith 3850 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4582 ( 4.06 % ) Kane Williamson 5607 ( 4.97 % ) Rashid Khan 684 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 221 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2050 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 429 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 308 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 738 ( 0.65 % ) Back

