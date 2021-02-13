Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin said Fawad Alam could have left the country after being ignored for so many years, but he opted to keep fighting and has reaped the rewards from his hard work and never-give-up attitude.

Fawad has been in outstanding form as of late as he scored 102 against New Zealand and followed that up with a superb 109 in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi.

In the second Test in Rawalpindi, he made scores of 45 and 12.

With Salahuddin also trying to get back into the Pakistan team, the 30-year-old, whose last international match came in June 2018, said he will follow the route Fawad took.

“Fawad Alam’s example is there for all to see. He performed in domestic cricket for many years but didn’t get a chance. Look at his batting average and his performances in domestic cricket. He never gave up, he always focussed on his cricket and never looked at any negative aspects,” he told PakPassion.

“That hard work and patience has now paid-off and he has got his rewards. He never left Pakistan, he never complained, he just continued to work hard, and score runs and that is a great example to all cricketers. His example is one that I am following and looking to follow.”

