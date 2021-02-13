Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has called for an increase in salaries and match fees in four-day cricket.

Salahuddin noted that this will stop players from having the mentality that the only way to get rich and support themselves and their families is to prioritise T20 cricket and focus on securing lucrative contracts.

The 30-year-old also wants four-day cricket to be given the same level of importance as the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“There have been a lot of improvements which have been really beneficial for four-day cricket. Whilst live telecasts are a real plus point, I would still urge the PCB to ensure that four-day cricket is given the same level of importance as the PSL,” he told PakPassion.

“I believe that salaries and match fees need to be looked at and increased, as that is an issue especially for those players who believe that money can only be made by playing twenty over cricket.”

