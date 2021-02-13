Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin believes that four-day matches should only be held at Test venues as it will help prepare players for Test cricket.

By doing this, the players will have a better understanding of what the conditions will be like at different grounds across the country.

Salahuddin also noted that “Pakistan’s ranking in Test cricket is going down” and pointed out that one of the easiest ways to solve this problem is to get younger players taking “four-day cricket seriously”.

“I also think that four-day matches should only be played at Test venues as that will better prepare the players for Test cricket,” he told PakPassion.

“Pakistan’s ranking in Test cricket is going down and the only way to help us move up in the rankings is by improving our domestic four-day cricket and by ensuring that our younger players take four-day cricket seriously and see it as the format that they need to play in.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Increase salaries and match fees, 30-year-old Pakistan batsman also wants four-day cricket to be given same importance as PSL

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16475 ( 14.61 % ) Babar Azam 77844 ( 69.02 % ) Steve Smith 3850 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4582 ( 4.06 % ) Kane Williamson 5607 ( 4.97 % ) Rashid Khan 684 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 221 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2050 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 429 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 308 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 738 ( 0.65 % ) Back

