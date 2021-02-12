Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has revealed that chief selector Mohammad Wasim to “be ready to go out there and perform”.

He added that Wasim also confirmed he is part of the national team’s plans going forward.

Salahuddin last played international cricket in June 2018, but has been knocking on the door for a recall after his outstanding performance in the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 30-year-old was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

“Yes, I spoke with him after the squad for the South Africa series was announced. He spoke with a few of us about our progress and what he wanted to see from us,” Salahuddin told PakPassion. “He also mentioned that whatever roles players had been performing in domestic cricket would be the roles that they would be challenging for in international cricket.

“He asked me to not get disheartened and said that he had noticed improvements in my batting and that I am part of their plans, and to be ready to go out there and perform, whenever my chance came.”

