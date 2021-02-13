Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has vowed that he “will prove to everyone that I am good enough for international cricket”.

Salahuddin last played for his country in June 2018, but he has been knocking on the door for a recall, especially after his superb performance in the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 30-year-old was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

While it didn’t get him a spot in Pakistan’s Test team for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, Salahuddin insisted that he will “keep on performing in domestic cricket and hope that I remain on the selectors’ radar”.

“I have always been a very positive and strong-minded person who doesn’t get disheartened easily. I have a lot of self-belief in my ability and will prove to everyone that I am good enough for international cricket,” he told PakPassion.

“Of course there is disappointment when you are not picked but you have to stay strong, otherwise you just lose all hope and your performances suffer. It’s that hope that keeps you strong-willed and keeps you going. My aim is just to keep on performing in domestic cricket and hope that I remain on the selectors’ radar and one day I will get another chance to play for my country.”

