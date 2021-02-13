Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has admitted that he has spotted a worrying trend among the young players in the country, whereby they are more interested in playing T20 cricket rather than four-day cricket.

Salahuddin said these youngsters want to give priority to the shortest format due to the lucrative contracts on offer in tournaments like the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Plus, with many players being called up to the Pakistan team as a result of their performances in the PSL, up-and-coming players see it as an added incentive.

The 30-year-old urged the selectors to give more importance to four-day cricket as he believes it “is the highest level of domestic cricket” as it puts a player’s technique and fitness to the test.

“Ever since the Pakistan Super League has started the younger players just want to focus on that and are overlooking four-day cricket,” he told PakPassion. “Those young players coming through openly say they just want to focus on T20s and say that is down to the possibility of making more money from that format and there is more chance of being spotted and picked for the Pakistan side via that format.

“This is such a bad and worrying attitude. I have always believed that four-day cricket is the highest level of domestic cricket which tests your fitness, technique and I would urge our younger players to pay more attention to this format than the shorter formats.”

