Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin said he feels it’s time he makes his international comeback, given how well he has done in his first-class career.

Salahuddin pointed out that he has scored 8,363 runs in 128 first-class matches, which includes 24 hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 47.78.

In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 30-year-old was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

Salahuddin last played international cricket in June 2018, but thinks he deserves another shot.

“I said to him (chief selector Mohammad Wasim) that I have made the improvements that were asked of me, especially regarding my strike-rate,” he told PakPassion. “I have 24 first-class hundreds and 50 first-class fifties at an average of nearly 48 across 128 first-class matches.

“I’m an experienced cricketer who is ready to play international cricket. Any weaknesses I had, I have removed from my batting, so I am ready to play for my country whenever I am needed.”

