Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has revealed that he used to weight 140 kilograms at one point, but has worked hard to lose weight.

In fact, the 22-year-old has already shed 32kg as he now weighs 108kg.

However, Azam has no intention of stopping there as he wants to shed more pounds and become fitter as he knows this will benefit him in the long run.

This is one of the main goals he is focusing on going forward, but added that he will also be looking to “score as many runs as possible”.

“Obviously, my aim is to score as many runs as possible but what is most important for me is to work on my fitness as I know that this is an important part of any cricketer’s development,” he told PakPassion.

“I weighed about 140kg last year and I have now reduced that to 108kg but the idea is to not stop there and further improve this aspect of my overall fitness.”

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Azam accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the PSL. If the rising star can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are excellent players, Azam Khan on Pakistan duo who can inflict big damage with the bat and ball

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 591 ( 3.36 % ) Karachi Kings 1821 ( 10.36 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2220 ( 12.63 % ) Multan Sultans 596 ( 3.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 842 ( 4.79 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11512 ( 65.48 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 591 ( 3.36 % ) Karachi Kings 1821 ( 10.36 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2220 ( 12.63 % ) Multan Sultans 596 ( 3.39 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 842 ( 4.79 % ) Quetta Gladiators 11512 ( 65.48 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related