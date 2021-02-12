Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan big-hitter Azam Khan has said that his chance to represent his country will come one day.

Azam has been gaining a lot of attention as of late as he has been showing off his tremendous power-hitting abilities and skills behind the stumps with the keeping gloves as well.

In fact, chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the PSL. If the rising star can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

However, the 22-year-old said even if he doesn’t get picked any time soon, he will continue scoring runs and staying on the selectors’ radar.

“Of course, every player who plays cricket at a professional level dreams to one day play for his country. As for me, I would be humbled if I am ever selected to play for Pakistan but even if that doesn’t happen soon, I know that I have time on my side and my opportunity to represent my country will eventually come one day,” he told PakPassion.

“Until that time, I will continue working hard and look to score more runs and perform well, and to make sure I leave no stone unturned in making myself worthy of selection for the national side.”

Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which will be held from February 20 to March 22.

