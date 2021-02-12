Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin admitted that he is pleased with how he performed during the domestic season.

He noted that some of the top highlights included finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and scoring a career-best 219 not out for Central Punjab in the semi-final against Southern Punjab.

Overall, Salahuddin amassed 924 runs in 11 matches, which included his unbeaten knock of 219 and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

Despite his outstanding campaign, the 30-year-old was not picked for the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

In fact, Salahuddin last played international cricket in June 2018.

“Yes, it’s been another good season for me. Amongst the achievements this year, I would list the fact that I finished fourth in the list of highest run-scorers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, I scored 219 not out in the semi-final against Southern Punjab which was extremely important for my team and we reached the final of the tournament which of course was a tie,” he told PakPassion.

“I had been told to up my strike-rate this season and it was something that I worked on and achieved. I worked on a couple of issues with my batting and I am satisfied with how things turned out.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a dashing player, Younis Khan is a big fan of 20-year-old Pakistan batsman who can heat up in no time

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16415 ( 14.62 % ) Babar Azam 77519 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3841 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4572 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5558 ( 4.95 % ) Rashid Khan 677 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2039 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 425 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 734 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16415 ( 14.62 % ) Babar Azam 77519 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3841 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4572 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5558 ( 4.95 % ) Rashid Khan 677 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2039 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 425 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 734 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related