Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has revealed that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq told him to increase his strike-rate while batting as it was his weak point.

Salahuddin has a strike-rate of 41.23 in the 2019/20 edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, but increased it to 44.91 in the 2020/21 tournament.

While Misbah wanted Salahuddin to work on scoring at a quicker rate, the 30-year-old noted that the former captain said his “technique was fine” and “my defensive game was very good”.

“I had a conversation with Misbah-ul-Haq before the start of the season about what I needed to work on regarding my batting, as I needed to know where I was going wrong in his eyes,” Salahuddin told PakPassion. “He said the main issue was my strike-rate which needed to be improved as modern-day cricket has changed and he felt that I needed to up my game regarding this.

“So, I took that suggestion on board and I have made some changes to my game which I feel have helped me improve as a batsman. He said that my technique was fine, my defensive game was very good, but It was just my strike-rate that they felt was my weak point.”

In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Salahuddin was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t forget, I scored 219 not out, 30-year-old Pakistan player pleased with his domestic performance

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16415 ( 14.62 % ) Babar Azam 77521 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3841 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4572 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5558 ( 4.95 % ) Rashid Khan 677 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2039 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 425 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 734 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16415 ( 14.62 % ) Babar Azam 77521 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3841 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4572 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5558 ( 4.95 % ) Rashid Khan 677 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2039 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 425 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 734 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related