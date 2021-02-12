Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has said that he is starting to convert dot balls into ones and twos.

Salahuddin noted that by doing this, he has begun increasing his strike-rate and improved his ability to rotate the strike.

“I analysed my batting and looked at improving my strike-rotation and trying to cut down the number of dot-balls. By that I mean trying to turn some of the dot balls into ones or twos and looking to get towards a strike-rate of 50 in 4-day cricket,” he told PakPassion.

In the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Salahuddin was the fourth-highest run-scorer with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

Despite starring in the tournament, the 30-year-old was unable to get into the Test team for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, even though many people believed that he deserved to be recalled.

Salahuddin last played international cricket in June 2018.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They are excellent players, Azam Khan on Pakistan duo who can inflict big damage with the bat and ball

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16414 ( 14.62 % ) Babar Azam 77519 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3841 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4572 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5558 ( 4.95 % ) Rashid Khan 677 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2039 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 425 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 734 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16414 ( 14.62 % ) Babar Azam 77519 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3841 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4572 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5558 ( 4.95 % ) Rashid Khan 677 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2039 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 425 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 734 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related