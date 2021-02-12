Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Usman Salahuddin has said he cannot explain why he isn’t being given a second chance to revive his Test career.

He noted that he achieved all the targets that were set for him and made all the improvements that were suggested.

Salahuddin was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 924 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included a career-best 219 not out and eight half-centuries, at an average of 48.63.

Despite this, he wasn’t picked for the recently-concluded two-Test series against South Africa.

The 30-year-old has played one Test match, which came against England in June 2018, but hasn’t represented Pakistan since then.

Determined to regain his spot in the national team, Salahuddin is ready to do whatever it takes to convince the selectors to give him another opportunity.

“Whatever targets that I was set, I achieved them. Whatever improvements they wanted from me, I made. But at the end of the day, it’s up to the selectors who they want to pick,” he told PakPassion.

“They picked what they felt was the best combination for the series against South Africa and all I can do is to just go out there and perform and not worry about whether I will get picked or not. My focus is on ensuring that whenever the chance of international selection comes once again, I grab that opportunity with both hands.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a dashing player, Younis Khan is a big fan of 20-year-old Pakistan batsman who can heat up in no time

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16415 ( 14.62 % ) Babar Azam 77520 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3841 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4572 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5558 ( 4.95 % ) Rashid Khan 677 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2039 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 425 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 734 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16415 ( 14.62 % ) Babar Azam 77520 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3841 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4572 ( 4.07 % ) Kane Williamson 5558 ( 4.95 % ) Rashid Khan 677 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2039 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 425 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 734 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related