Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lavished praise on seamer Hasan Ali following his outstanding performance in the recent Test series against South Africa.

Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in two Tests at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of Hasan’s 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

Prior to the Test series, Hasan had not played international cricket since the 2019 World Cup as he suffered multiple injuries.

However, his performance in the two Tests against the Proteas marked the first steps in his quest to cement his place in the national team once again.

“Well done Hasan Ali. You’ve struggled for one whole year due to injuries but when he came back, his progression from [the] first to the second Test [led] him to the peak,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Hasan will now aim to take more wickets in the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on Thursday in Lahore.

