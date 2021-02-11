Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said the pace attack’s performance in the second Test against South Africa reminded him of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Hasan Ali was the star of the fast bowlers as he took 10 wickets in the match, with five coming in each innings.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also did well as he took five wickets in total, with four coming in the second innings.

Pakistan won the match by 95 runs and secured a 2-0 series win.

“After a very long time, [the] Pakistan pacers exhibited the purest form of fast bowling which we all were looking forward to seeing,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

“It was commanding fast bowling and the art which Wasim [and] Waqar used to do. There was reverse swing, length-ball dismissals.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Long and successful careers, Younis Khan predicts bright futures for four Pakistan players who can hit big and score fast

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13648 ( 19.35 % ) Waqar Younis 1481 ( 2.1 % ) Javed Miandad 4628 ( 6.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 20404 ( 28.93 % ) Imran Khan 13687 ( 19.41 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1788 ( 2.54 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 517 ( 0.73 % ) Hanif Mohammad 31 ( 0.04 % ) Younis Khan 2723 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 399 ( 0.57 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4295 ( 6.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 5239 ( 7.43 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 591 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1096 ( 1.55 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 13648 ( 19.35 % ) Waqar Younis 1481 ( 2.1 % ) Javed Miandad 4628 ( 6.56 % ) Shahid Afridi 20404 ( 28.93 % ) Imran Khan 13687 ( 19.41 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1788 ( 2.54 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 517 ( 0.73 % ) Hanif Mohammad 31 ( 0.04 % ) Younis Khan 2723 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 399 ( 0.57 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4295 ( 6.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 5239 ( 7.43 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 591 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1096 ( 1.55 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related