Shoaib Akhtar: “It was commanding fast bowling and the art which Wasim [and] Waqar used to do”
Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said the pace attack’s performance in the second Test against South Africa reminded him of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.
Hasan Ali was the star of the fast bowlers as he took 10 wickets in the match, with five coming in each innings.
Shaheen Shah Afridi also did well as he took five wickets in total, with four coming in the second innings.
Pakistan won the match by 95 runs and secured a 2-0 series win.
“After a very long time, [the] Pakistan pacers exhibited the purest form of fast bowling which we all were looking forward to seeing,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.
“It was commanding fast bowling and the art which Wasim [and] Waqar used to do. There was reverse swing, length-ball dismissals.”
