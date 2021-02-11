Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he was the difference maker in the second Test against South Africa.

Rizwan starred with the bat in the match as he scored his maiden Test century to help the national team secure a 95-run win.

Rizwan struck a superb 115 not out, which came off 204 balls and included 15 boundaries.

Overall, the 28-year-old accumulated 166 runs in the two-Test series at an average of 83.

“Not to forget Rizwan as his knock made up the whole match,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

Rizwan will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas, which begins on Thursday in Lahore.

