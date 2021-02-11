Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has been impressed with left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying he is bowling fast with an attitude.

Akhtar’s comments come after Afridi took seven wickets in the two-Test series against South Africa at an average of 28.28.

The 20-year-old was particularly impressive when South Africa were chasing 370 runs to win in the second Test in Rawalpindi as he took four wickets to help Pakistan secure a 95-run win.

“Shaheen came, he bowled fast with attitude. We saw the magic when both pacers (Afridi and Hasan Ali) were bowling together and they wrapped up South Africa quickly,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

Afridi will be looking to take more wickets in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas, which begins on Thursday in Lahore.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He might not play all three T20Is against South Africa, Waqar Younis on Pakistan seamer who can carve through batting line-ups

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16390 ( 14.63 % ) Babar Azam 77275 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3833 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4567 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5535 ( 4.94 % ) Rashid Khan 676 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2037 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 424 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 732 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16390 ( 14.63 % ) Babar Azam 77275 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3833 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4567 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5535 ( 4.94 % ) Rashid Khan 676 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2037 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 424 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 732 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related