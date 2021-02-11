Emerging into a leader, Younis on Pakistan player currently in sublime form

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “emerging into a leader”.

Rizwan has been in sublime form lately and Younis believes that he will be a key member of the national team for this year’s T20 World Cup in India.

During the tour of New Zealand, Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included a career-best 89, at an average of 42.66.

The 28-year-old followed that up with 202 runs in the two-Test series, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Most recently, Rizwan 166 runs in the two-Test series against South Africa, which included his maiden Test century, at an average of 83.

“Mohammad Rizwan is emerging into a leader,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas, which begins on Thursday in Lahore.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Such a dashing player, Younis Khan is a big fan of 20-year-old Pakistan batsman who can heat up in no time

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16390 ( 14.63 % ) Babar Azam 77275 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3833 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4567 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5535 ( 4.94 % ) Rashid Khan 676 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2037 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 424 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 732 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16390 ( 14.63 % ) Babar Azam 77275 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3833 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4567 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5535 ( 4.94 % ) Rashid Khan 676 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2037 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 424 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 732 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related