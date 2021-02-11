Emerging into a leader, Younis on Pakistan player currently in sublime form

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is “emerging into a leader”.
Rizwan has been in sublime form lately and Younis believes that he will be a key member of the national team for this year’s T20 World Cup in India.
During the tour of New Zealand, Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series, which included a career-best 89, at an average of 42.66.
The 28-year-old followed that up with 202 runs in the two-Test series, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.
Most recently, Rizwan 166 runs in the two-Test series against South Africa, which included his maiden Test century, at an average of 83.
“Mohammad Rizwan is emerging into a leader,” Younis was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan will now be looking to maintain his red-hot form in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas, which begins on Thursday in Lahore.
