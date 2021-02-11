Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan said captain Babar Azam is still very young and will be a crucial player in the country’s T20 World Cup squad.

Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world right now and will have a lot of pressure and expectations going into the tournament, which will be held in India.

Given that the 26-year-old is currently averaging 50.93 in T20 Internationals, Younis knows that Azam will have to play a key role if Pakistan want to do well in the competition.

“Babar Azam is very young,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam will now be preparing for the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on Thursday in Lahore.

