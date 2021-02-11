Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan is hoping that skipper Babar Azam can lead the national team to victory in this year’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India.

Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world right now and currently averages an impressive 50.93 in the shortest format.

Shadab also believes that the 26-year-old’s captaincy skills will continue getting better after Pakistan whitewashed South Africa 2-0 in the recent Test series.

“Babar Azam is one of the top batsmen in the world. But he is still learning as a captain. Pakistan’s Test series win over South Africa displayed Babar’s captaincy ability,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He will continue to improve as he leads Pakistan in more matches. Our aim is to win the upcoming T20 World Cup and I hope Babar Azam leads us to victory in India.”

Azam’s next assignement as captain will be the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on Thursday in Lahore.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Long and successful careers, Younis Khan predicts bright futures for four Pakistan players who can hit big and score fast

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16390 ( 14.63 % ) Babar Azam 77275 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3833 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4567 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5535 ( 4.94 % ) Rashid Khan 676 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2037 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 424 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 732 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16390 ( 14.63 % ) Babar Azam 77275 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3833 ( 3.42 % ) Ben Stokes 4567 ( 4.08 % ) Kane Williamson 5535 ( 4.94 % ) Rashid Khan 676 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 216 ( 0.19 % ) Rohit Sharma 2037 ( 1.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 424 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 307 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 732 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related