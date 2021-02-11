Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan is hoping that skipper Babar Azam can lead the national team to victory in this year’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India.
Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world right now and currently averages an impressive 50.93 in the shortest format.
Shadab also believes that the 26-year-old’s captaincy skills will continue getting better after Pakistan whitewashed South Africa 2-0 in the recent Test series.
“Babar Azam is one of the top batsmen in the world. But he is still learning as a captain. Pakistan’s Test series win over South Africa displayed Babar’s captaincy ability,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“He will continue to improve as he leads Pakistan in more matches. Our aim is to win the upcoming T20 World Cup and I hope Babar Azam leads us to victory in India.”
Azam’s next assignement as captain will be the three-match T20 series against South Africa, which begins on Thursday in Lahore.
