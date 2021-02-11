Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said he is capable of scoring runs at any position on the batting order.

Haider noted that opening the batting and coming in at number three “does not have many differences”, and added that he is “mentally ready” for whatever spot he bats at.

The 20-year-old only scored 22 runs in Pakistan’s T20 series against New Zealand at an average of 7.33 and he will no doubt be looking to bounce back in the upcoming clash against South Africa, which begins in Lahore on Thursday.

“My performances have brought a lot of expectations from me and I try to live up to those expectations. I try to be available and score runs wherever the team needs me. I will be trying my level best to help my team win,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I am mentally satisfied. I have been talking to the coaches and support staff. I have no problems playing at any position for my team. I am ready to open for our side. I had been opening for my Under-19 team. One down and opening does not have many differences. I am mentally ready for the spot.

“Every player wants to be the man of the series at the end. I will also try my best to achieve it and give my all for the side.”

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 5027 ( 87.15 % ) No! 741 ( 12.85 % ) Back

