Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has made it clear that his side want to whitewash South Africa 3-0 in the upcoming T20 series.

With the two-Test series having ended 2-0 in Pakistan’s favour, Haider said it is time for the T20 team to step up.

He noted that with the men in green having lost their last T20 series 2-1 against New Zealand, it is time to bounce back and get back to winning ways.

“The way we have won the Test series, we will be trying to win the T20 series 3-0. We lost the New Zealand series but we will try to win the next series and continue to improve in the future,” Haider was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The three-match T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa begins on Thursday in Lahore.

