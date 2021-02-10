Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram firmly believes that Imran Butt is the best Pakistani slip fielder he has seen in the last five to six years.

This comes after Imran took a number of outstanding catches in the slip cordon during the recently-concluded two-Test series against South Africa, where he made his international debut.

Wasim was so impressed with Imran’s fielding that he said the 25-year-old did a “great job”.

“Imran Butt is the best Pakistani slip fielder I have seen in the last 5 to 6 years. He has taken 2 difficult catches on a low and slow pitch. He’s done a great job,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

While Imran enjoyed a lot of successful when it came to taking tough catches, he struggled to have an impact with the bat as he scored 36 runs in the series at an average of nine.

