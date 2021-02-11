Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi might not play all three T20 Internationals against South Africa.

The issue about Afridi’s workload has been thrown into the spotlight lately as he represents Pakistan in all three formats and is their pace spearhead.

While head coach Misbah-ul-Haq recently said that Afridi isn’t being overworked, Waqar noted that “our medical panel and trainers are keeping a close eye on Shaheen’s workload”.

Waqar added that with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) coming up and lots of international cricket to follow, a decision will be made on how many matches Afridi plays in the T20 series against South Africa.

“All our medical panel and trainers are keeping a close eye on Shaheen’s workload. Since PSL is coming up next and franchises want their main players to play all matches, we will have to make a call regarding how many matches he will play against South Africa,” the legendary pace bowler was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Plus, there is a lot of international cricket coming up after PSL as well, so we are considering all options, but no final decision has been made regarding which bowler will play how many matches. The good thing is that we have big pool of fast bowlers, so we can rotate them as well.”

The T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa gets underway in Lahore on Thursday.

