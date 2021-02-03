Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said it’s absolute nonsense to suggest left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is being overworked.

Afridi is only 20 years old, but has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats.

With the young star playing so many games, there are concerns about his workload and whether it will result in him succumbing to an injury.

But, Misbah dismissed those fears, saying “the physio is constantly monitoring his load”.

“We are not overworking Shaheen Shah and the physio is constantly monitoring his load. Talk about his workload being too much is not accurate,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi is expected to feature in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

He played in the first Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by seven wickets, and took two wickets, with both coming in the first innings.

