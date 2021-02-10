Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that legendary cricketer Mohammad Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the High Performance Centre, advised him to occupy the crease for as long as possible and unleash the big shots later.

Haider is seen as a future star and has shown flashes of brilliance in the few international matches he has played.

With the South Africa T20 series starting on Thursday, the 20-year-old will be going in with a different approach, whereby he takes more time and doesn’t put pressure on himself to score quick runs.

“I have been playing my natural game. I have realised after talking to Yousaf bhai that standing at the crease would get me runs,” Haider was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I can hit the big shots and I was told to not take too much pressure and occupy the crease and later recover by hitting the big shots.

“We always try to give our 100 percent. The rest is in the hands of Allah. Our task is to give our best for the team and perform wherever we are needed.”

